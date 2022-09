Minister Coleby-Davis at the reception.

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas — Minister of Transport and Housing, the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis arrived on Grand Bahama, Thursday, for Heads of Department and staff ‘Organizational and Policy Directive Alignment Meetings,’ September 22-23, 2022.

The minister is pictured addressing a Reception for the managers and staff Thursday evening. (BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)