NASSAU| Police believes missing 27-year-old Antonio Cartwright committed suicide after he was discovered in a bushy area on Bethel Avenue in the Stapledon Gardens on Thursday.

Cartwright was last seen in the area of CBS Southwest Plaza (his employer) on Sunday, July 19, 2026, at approximately 5:00 PM after the close of business. He was reported missing by relatives who became concerned over his disappearance.

The 27-year-old was set to celebrate his 28th birthday on August 1st. WHY WOULD HE WANT TO TAKE HIS OWN LIFE? How did he get in that area? Where is his phone? WHAT WAS REALLY GOING ON HERE?

Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.