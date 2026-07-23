The tariff closely resembles a proposal issued in June! BAHAMAS THE UNITED KINGDOM AND CANADA ALSO IN THE WHITE HOUSE CHOKE ON THE WORLD!

US President Donald Trump.

USA| President Donald Trump’s administration is set to impose sweeping tariffs on 60 trading partners, including the European Union, according to a notice from U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer’s office released on Thursday.

Greer said Thursday that the 10% to 12.5% tariffs were aimed at combatting “forced labor” violations.

The levies, which take effect on Friday, will ramp up an effort to reconstruct far-reaching duties struck down by the Supreme Court earlier this year. The tariff will begin on the same day that a 10% global tariff announced immediately after the high court’s ruling is set to expire.

The 17 trading partners that will now have a 10% tariff include: Argentina, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Canada, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Malaysia, Mexico, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The Trump administration says these countries have made commitments to adopt, and effectively enforce, forced labor import prohibitions.

Products from the European Union or Taiwan will also have a 10% tariff.

All other trading partners, from 41 countries, have failed to adopt a forced labor import prohibition and will have a 12.5% tariff rate.