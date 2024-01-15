Mr. Wayde Coleby father of Jobeth Coleby Davis passes…

Mr Wayde Coleby

STATEMENT BY PM DAVIS: With profound sadness, my wife, Ann Marie, and I extend our deepest condolences to the Honourable Jobeth Coleby-Davis, Minister of Transport and Energy, and her family on the passing of her father, Mr. Wayde Coleby.

Mr. Coleby was a respected member of our community, known for his dedication to family and his unwavering strength of character. His legacy is one of integrity and love, qualities that he instilled in his daughter, who continues to serve our nation with distinction.

In these moments of grief, we are reminded of the fragility of life and the bonds that tie us together as a people. Mr. Coleby’s life was a testament to the enduring values of family, hard work, and commitment to one’s community. His passing is not only a loss to his family but also to all who knew him.

As a nation, we share in the sorrow of the Coleby family. We pray that they find comfort and strength during this difficult time. May the memories of Mr. Coleby’s kindness and his enduring spirit provide solace to all who mourn his loss.

In this time of bereavement, we stand together in offering our heartfelt sympathy. May Mr. Wayde Coleby rest in peace, and may his family be comforted by the outpouring of love and support from all corners of our nation.