Mrs. Davis applauds 137 girls of Princess Court Mentoring Ministries for taking the sacred purity pledge

Mrs. Ann Marie Davis visited Grand Bahama for the Princess Court Mentoring Ministries pledging ceremony of 137 young girls who were presented with purity pearls signifying their commitment to spiritual growth and purity until marriage, and she congratulated them for taking the bold step. The ceremony took place at Central Zion Baptist Church on March 30, 2025.

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas — Pledging rootedness in spiritual growth and keeping themselves pure until marriage, 137 young girls enrolled in Princess Court Mentoring Ministries took part in a ceremony on Sunday, March 30, 2025 at Central Zion Baptist Church in Eight Mile Rock affirming their bold step.

Mrs. Ann Marie, wife of Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis, was the keynote speaker and commended the young girls for taking the bold step forward in the sacred pledge.

“Princesses, today you stand before God. You are affirming yourselves and you are here giving a commitment to live a life rooted in spiritual growth, in Godly values, integrity and purity. That is so admirable,” she said.

Mrs. Davis said that it is a moment which they will cherish and carry with them as they continue on their life’s journey.

The six-week programme is open to girls ages five to 18 and was created in 2008 by Minister Stephanie Burrows and teaches young ladies to embrace spiritual growth, uphold Godly values and pursue roles as homemakers and leaders.

Mrs. Davis also congratulated the dedicated mentors of the programme, parents and supporters present.

“Your commitment to the growth and development of these young ladies is deeply appreciated and it is vital, especially in today’s world. Most importantly I want to acknowledge the beautiful young ladies here today who are taking a bold step forward by making a sacred pledge,” she said.

Mrs. Davis pointed out that the Princess Court Mentoring Ministries has remained steadfast in its mission to inspire and empower girls across The Bahamas and praised the programme’s dedication to guiding young women to embrace purity, leadership and virtuous living.

“In a world that often presents countless distractions and temptations of all kinds, your decision to hold fast of your faith and your moral principles is both courageous, admirable and also serves as an inspiration to all of us,” she said.

By making their virtues a priority, Mrs. Davis told the girls that the occasion is not just a formality, but one which allows them to build lasting relationships, earn the respect of their peers and others and she encouraged them to see the ceremony as a declaration of who they are and aspire to be.

“It is about embracing your worth and recognizing that you are fearfully and wonderfully made,” she said.

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry for Grand Bahama Kingsley Smith and

Deputy Director of Urban Renewal Senator Kirkland Russell were also on hand for the special occasion and commended all of the fathers present and the organizers for the programme which instills pride and dignity in young girls.