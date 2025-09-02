National Moment of Silence in Remembrance of Hurricane Dorian

By Prime Minister Philip Davis KC

Friends,

This morning, we gather as a people united in remembrance. Six years ago, Hurricane Dorian swept through our islands with a force unmatched in our lifetime. It left behind grief, destruction, and memories that continue to weigh on our hearts.

We pause today to remember those whose lives were taken. Mothers and fathers. Sons and daughters. Grandparents and children. Families that were never able to come back together again. Their names, their faces, and their stories remain with us, carried in the hearts of loved ones and in the collective memory of our nation.

We remember the survivors. Many lived through days of fear and uncertainty, clinging to rooftops, wading through rising waters, searching desperately for missing relatives. They endured the unimaginable and then faced the challenge of starting again with little left to call their own. Their courage is a reminder that even in the most difficult of moments, the Bahamian spirit refuses to bend.

We remember those who rose to help. First responders who risked their own safety to save lives. Volunteers who gave without hesitation. Doctors, nurses, and aid workers who treated the injured and comforted the grieving. Neighbours who took in neighbours. Strangers who became family. These acts of bravery and generosity stand as lasting proof of who we are as a people.

We remember the children. Children who lost parents, who lost their schools, who had their childhood interrupted in the most painful way. Their futures depend on our willingness to walk with them, to lift them up, and to offer them hope.

As we gather here, we must also think about what Dorian taught us. The storm revealed how vulnerable small island nations are to the changing climate. Stronger storms, rising seas, and shifting weather patterns are now part of our reality. Preparation is not a choice. Resilience is a responsibility. We must continue to build stronger homes, protect our environment, and ensure that no island or settlement is left behind.

This day of remembrance is not only about the past. It is about what we carry forward. The lessons we learned, the promises we must keep, and the duty we have to protect future generations. In the silence we observe together, let us commit to being a country that cares for the weak, that remembers its fallen, and that works together to face the storms ahead.

To the families who still mourn, know that you are not alone. This nation stands with you. To those who continue to rebuild their lives, know that your determination inspires us all. To every Bahamian, let us hold tight to the values that carried us through—compassion, unity, and strength.

In a moment, we will bow our heads in silence. In that silence, may we find space to remember, to grieve, to give thanks, and to renew our commitment to one another.

May the memory of those we lost remain a light in our hearts. May their families find comfort. May their lives inspire us to build a safer, stronger, and more united Bahamas.