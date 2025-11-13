New $22.7 million contract to enhance water and road infrastructure in Andros

WSc signs new water and road improvement contract for Mangrove Cay, Andros. Area MP and State Minister Leon Lundy addresses the press.

Mangrove Cay, Andros | The Government of The Bahamas has signed a $22.7 million contract to enhance water and road infrastructure on the island.

Under this Public-Private Partnership arrangement, Bakerwick Construction Company Ltd., will oversee the $5.5 million waterworks, benefiting residents of Moxey Town, Mangrove Cay, Little Harbour Crown, Bastian Point, and Lisbon Creek. Ambi’s Patching and Maintenance will execute the road works component, improving access and connectivity across the island.

