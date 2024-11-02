New Road Traffic Department and Ambulances arrive on Cat Island…

CAT ISLAND| Yesterday was all about touching the family islands. I spoke at the Cat Island Business Outlook, engaging with community leaders and discussing ways to strengthen local business opportunities and economic growth. Following this, I visited the new Road Traffic office in Cat Island, a step forward in bringing essential services closer to residents.

We ended the day in San Salvador, where I saw the new ambulances that will serve the island’s healthcare needs. These improvements represent our commitment to enhancing infrastructure, accessibility, and healthcare across all our islands.