One Bahamian died and another in hospital as two brothers from Adelaide suffered Carbon Monoxide poisoning while on holiday in Canada…

File Photo

CANADA – One brother is dead and another is in hospital following an incident on a vessel in Canada this weekend.

Bahamas Press is learning [though reports are sketchy at this time] that two brothers from Adelaide went on a holiday trip to Canada last week and a tragic incident followed this past Friday.

According to sources Fred Smith [20-something now deceased] and his brother Fabian Smith were both on a vessel when they were found unresponsive. Carbon Monoxide poisoning is the cause.

We understand Fred was not revived in the incident, but his brother Fabian is now in hospital.

Both brothers are said to have been schooled in Canada. This is all we know at this time. Pray for the family.

