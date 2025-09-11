‘Orange Alert’ Day: Listen to What the Young are Saying

School student symposium participation. Inset is PHA Chairman Andrew Edwards.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – In recognition of World Suicide Prevention Day and ‘Orange Alert’ Day observed annually on September 10, the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) held a one-day symposium at Zion Baptist Church, South Beach.

The symposium was a collaboration of various ministries and departments including the Ministry of Education and Technical & Vocational Training and Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre, held under the theme, ‘Changing the Narrative: Youth Voices, Youth Solutions.’

The theme brings home the need to make youth the centre of the conversation and the solutions.

PHA Chairman Andrew Edwards said the rate of suicide among teens — family members, classmates, neighbours — constitutes a national emergency: self harm and feelings of loneliness have greatly increased, and the community must stop and listen to their voices and cries for help.

Suicide Prevention Advocate Senator Darren Pickstock, who was in attendance, said society must pay attention: every life matters, every voice deserves to be heard, and everyone deserves to be loved.