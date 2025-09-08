PM Davis expands da CHURRIN DEM feeding programme!

National School Breakfast Programme Expands to All Pre-Primary and Primary Schools Nationwide, Nears One Million Meals Served

PM Davis enjoying a breakfast chat with students of Columbus Primary School. FILE PHOTO

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Today, the National School Breakfast Programme (NSBP) reaches a major milestone, now providing meals to more than 20,000 students across all pre-primary and primary government schools nationwide. Since its launch, the programme has served nearly one million breakfasts.

What began in 2023 as a pilot in eight schools has now expanded to all 115 government preschools, primary schools, all-age schools and most special needs schools across 17 islands, reaching over 20,000 students while benefiting them and their families.

The National School Breakfast Programme delivers more than nutrition alone. It also provides a meaningful economic stimulus, with over 140 Bahamian vendors engaged to prepare and deliver healthy meals every week of the programme.

Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training, hailed the achievement as “a powerful demonstration of our commitment to the well-being of every child.”

“This meal represents care, investment in our children’s future, and a promise to families that we will stand with them in ensuring no child begins their school day hungry,” said Minister Hanna-Martin.



“When our students are well-nourished, they attend more regularly, they learn better, and they dream bigger.”

Prime Minister Philip Davis emphasized the long-term impact of the programme.



“Every breakfast served is a step towards a stronger, smarter, and more hopeful Bahamas. This initiative is part of our broader mission to build resilience, equity, and opportunity for the next generation. It is deeply meaningful to know we are impacting the lives of so many Bahamian families daily.”

From serving a few hundred students in its pilot phase to reaching more than 20,000 today, the NSBP reflects the Government’s priority to reduce the cost of living, strengthen school attendance, and foster supportive learning environments.



Looking ahead, the Government reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that every child, on every island, has the nutrition they need to thrive.

PM Davis served up breakfast to students at the Columbus Primary School. FILE PHOTO