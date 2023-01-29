PM Davis on the ground moving hard to deliver improvements to our heathcare facilities…

PM Davis and Minister Darville at PMH.

PM Davis: Today I had an opportunity to tour the ongoing renovation at Princess Margaret Hospital, which is a part of a larger effort to improve our healthcare facilities across The Bahamas.

COVID-19 has pushed our already broken healthcare system over the tipping point. From day one, I said that our country is facing a health crisis. Our administration has taken several steps to respond to this health emergency. First, we met with our health professionals, signed outstanding labour agreements giving our nurses a long overdue salary increase, and recruited additional nurses and doctors.

This administration recogonize the importance of building a healthcare infrastructure that meets the demands of Bahamians.