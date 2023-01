Rt. REV’D Drexel Gomez Archbishop (Ret) preach the sermon.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — A State-Recognized Funeral was held today for the Hon. Mr. Justice (Retired) Rodger Gomez at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road, Grants Town, with interment at St. Agnes Cemetery. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)

Prime Minister Davis