MORE PROGRESS IN COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU! #DAVIS

Nassau| We are making MORE progress with the Davis Government in one year than we did with Minnis FNM in four years.

Water pressure being improved, schools opened, young Bahamians working, the illegals going home. The businesses are booming, the multiple union disputes settled. Minimum Wage increased. The tourism floodgates are open and hotels packed!

Promotions and backpay all settled, and Village Road is being paved with massive infrastructure work done all along the corridor. THIS IS WHAT A NEW DAY GOVERNMENT FEELS AND LOOKS LIKE! #davis #workingallday