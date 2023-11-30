PM Davis shares a positive outlook at day one of COP28

PM DAVIS and delegation arriving on Day 1 at COP28.

Expo City, Dubai – Prime Minister Philip Davis set a commanding tone on the opening day of COP 28 in Dubai, underscoring the critical need for climate-smart investment, especially for Small Island Developing States (SIDS). His leadership and commitment to climate action were evident as he detailed The Bahamas’ approach to sustainable development and resilience in the face of climate challenges.

“Today, as we stand at the forefront of one of the most significant challenges of our time, climate change, we in The Bahamas are taking decisive action,” Prime Minister Davis declared.

“Our Bahamas Sustainable Investment Programme is a testament to our resolve. It’s not just a plan; it’s a blueprint for a sustainable and resilient future, and a model for other nations grappling with similar challenges.”

The COP 28 summit provides a global stage for The Bahamas to highlight its innovative strategies under Prime Minister Davis’s stewardship. Central to his address was the Bahamas Sustainable Investment Programme (BSIP), a groundbreaking initiative aimed at mobilizing investments that meet rigorous Environmental Social Governance (ESG) standards. This program symbolizes a shift towards a more resilient and sustainable economic model.

Senior Policy Advisor Jerome Fitzgerald further highlighted the program’s significance: “The BSIP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Davis, marks a turning point in our nation’s approach to climate change and sustainable development. It encompasses a comprehensive strategy, an ambitious investment target, and the strengthening of our institutional infrastructure, setting a new benchmark in climate finance.”

Under Prime Minister Davis, The Bahamas has emerged as a leading voice for the environment and sustainable development, championing the needs and potential of SIDS in international forums. The Davis Administration’s proactive and innovative policies reflect a deep understanding of the interconnectedness of environmental stewardship and economic growth.

In concluding his opening remarks, Prime Minister Davis emphasized the necessity of collective action in the fight against climate change. “The journey towards a climate-resilient future is one we must embark on together. The Bahamas is ready to lead and collaborate. We invite the global community to join us in this urgent and vital mission.”

The Government of The Bahamas is committed to spearheading efforts towards a sustainable and resilient future and encourages international collaboration in this crucial endeavor.