PM Davis to RBPF New Squads: ‘I see the future of our country’

PM Philip Davis KC inspects the graduates of Parade A and F Squads of the RBPF.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – During his Official Remarks at the Royal Bahamas Police Force Passing Out Parade for the A and F Squads, on November 7, 2025, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance told the squad members that, standing before them at that time, and looking out at all of them – at what he termed “a sea of proud faces filled with determination and hope” – that he felt “something powerful”.

“I see the future of our country,” Prime Minister Davis stated, at the event held at the Police Training College. “I see young Bahamians who have chosen not just a job but a purpose.

He added: “You could have taken many different paths. Some of you could have gone off to school, some into trades, some into business; but you chose service. You chose to protect your people, to put on a uniform that says, ‘I am here for you’. That choice means something. It says you are willing to stand between danger and safety, between fear and peace.”

Among those present were Minister of National Security the Hon. Wayne Munroe; Commissioner of Police Shanta E. Knowles; and other senior officials.

Prime Minister Davis pointed out to the squad members that, in doing so, they had earned not only his respect but the respect of the entire nation.

“They are not just members of the public,” he said. “They are your people; our people. Your job is to protect them, yes, but also to see them, to listen, to care.”

Prime Minister added: “When you put on this uniform, you are taking on one of the most powerful responsibilities in our country; the authority to uphold the law; the authority to act in moments when everything is on the line. And, because of that power, we will hold you to the highest standard.

“That is not just a slogan. It is a promise to the people.”

Prime Minister Davis stated that his Government will support them.

“We will train you, equip you, and stand by you,” he said. “But we will also expect integrity, fairness, and discipline, as your Commissioner has acknowledged.”

He added: “Because this uniform is sacred. It stands for justice, not judgment, for service, not ego. Every time you walk into a neighborhood, remember that you represent more than yourself. You represent this entire nation.”

Prime Minister Davis noted that, when people see them, they “see their country”.

“They see hope,” he said. “So, how you carry yourself matters; how you speak to people matters; how you use your authority matters. You can turn a tense moment into peace or peace into tension depending on how you lead.”

Prime Minister Davis added: “Now, I know this job is not easy. There will be nights when you are tired; days when you are frustrated; times when you will be misunderstood or even criticized.

But let me tell you this: If you lead with honesty, if you serve with compassion, and if you stay true to your oath, you will always have my respect and you will always have your country behind you.”

He noted that the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) had “a proud history, one built by men and women who served with courage and conviction”.

“Some of them gave their lives for this uniform,” he said. “When you walk through those halls, when you patrol those streets, remember them.”

“Remember that you are part of something bigger, a tradition of service that stretches back generations,” he added. “You are the next chapter of that story.”

He told the squad members that, for all of them, it was more than a career. It was a calling.

Prime Minister Davis said: “It is not for the faint of heart. It is for those who understand that protecting people means sometimes putting others before yourself; that justice must be served even when it is hard; that integrity is not optional.

“It is everything.”

Turning his attention to the topic of leadership, Prime Minister Davis stated that it was not about “barking orders or flashing authority”.

“It is about how you treat people when no one is watching,” he said. “It is about earning respect, not demanding it. And the truth is, every one of you, no matter your rank, is a leader.”

“Because the way you carry yourself, the way you respond to pressure, the way you show up every day, it sets the tone for those around you,” Prime Minister Davis added.

He pointed out that the RBPF Force, like the nation, was going through change.

“We are modernizing, reforming, and strengthening the systems that keep us safe,” Prime Minister Davis said. “But at the heart of it all is you, our officers.”

He added: “You are the human connection between Government and community. You are the bridge between law and trust. And I want you to never forget how powerful that role is.”

Prime Minister Davis also thanked the families in the audience.

He said: “You have been the backbone through this entire journey. You have encouraged, sacrificed, and worried. And today, you can finally exhale. Your sons and daughters, your husbands and wives, your brothers and sisters, they made it. This moment is yours too.”

“And to the instructors, senior officers, and mentors who have guided these recruits, thank you for pouring into them not just skills but values,” Prime Minister Davis added. “You have helped shape a generation that will define policing in The Bahamas for years to come.”

“This is your family now: These are the people who will have your back in the moments that matter most,” Prime Minister Davis said. “Hold on to that bond. It will carry you through the hardest days. And when you walk across that stage today, know that you are carrying more than a certificate.

“You are carrying the hopes of a nation.”

Prime Minister Davis told the squad members that from that moment forward, he asked one thing of them.

“Do everything in your power to make The Bahamas proud,” he stated.

He added: “When someone meets a police officer, let them leave that encounter saying, ‘That young man or woman treated me with respect’. Let them say, ‘That is the kind of officer we need more of’. You have the power to shape how people feel about this country, and that is no small thing. And remember, you do not just wear this uniform. You wear our flag. You represent all of us, from Grand Bahama to Inagua, from Cat Island to Bimini.

“Carry that with pride.”

Prime Minister Davis reminded them that they were part of “something beautiful, a nation built on faith, resilience, and unity”.

“I believe in you,” he stated. “This Government believes in you. The Bahamian people believe in you; so serve with pride; serve with honour; serve with heart.”

“And never forget that the uniform you wear is a privilege, not a possession,” Prime Minister Davis added.

He told the squad members that, as they stepped out to begin that journey, may God go with them.

“May He protect you as you protect us,” Prime Minister Davis said. “May He give you courage in the moments that demand it, and wisdom in the moments that test it. And may He bless this Force, your families, and the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

“Congratulations officers.”

“You have earned this moment,” he added. “Now go and make your country proud.”