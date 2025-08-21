PM Philip Davis’ statement on the 58th Industrial Union Agreement Signing

BCB Board announces new Industrial Agreement with BCPOU.

PM DAVIS: From day one, my administration made a commitment: to stand with workers and to make sure their voices are heard at the table. Today, with the signing of our 58th industrial agreement in four years, we are keeping that commitment.

This agreement was signed with the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas and the Bahamas Communications and Public Officers Union. I thank Minister Myles Laroda, Executive Chairman Picewell Forbes, General Manager Clint Watson, BCPOU President Sherry Benjamin, and the executives of ZNS for their leadership and partnership in bringing this agreement to a close.

I also want to thank the leadership of Minister Pia Glover-Rolle, who has been one of the most successful Ministers of Labour in our country’s history, ensuring that workers remain at the heart of government policy.

What this means is simple. Bahamian workers have a government that is prepared to sit down, negotiate in good faith, and reach agreements that provide fair pay, better conditions, and security for their families.

Not every negotiation has been easy. But every step of the way, we have shown that progress is possible when government and unions come together to work things out. That is how change happens, through respect, dialogue, and action.

This is what leadership looks like: protecting the rights of workers, delivering real improvements in people’s lives, and proving that government can work for the people.

My administration will keep showing up for Bahamian workers, because when they succeed, The Bahamas succeeds.