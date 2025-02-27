Scenes at Potter’s Cay Dock where 48-year-old Antonio Thompson was found floating.

NASSAU| Police reported the death of Antonio Thompson, 48 this afternoon.

Thompson’s body was found floating at Potter’s Cay Dock where it is believed he drowned. It is unclear how he ended up in the water.

A number of divers, fishermen and drunkards over the years have been found floating at the dock after falling into that water.

Police say they are investigating this incident but we at BP – which kept a long record of drowned victims in the area always say – “CHECK WHO COLLECTED THE INSURANCE!” WE GONE!

We report yinner decide!