Nassau Village residents invited to launch of ‘Community Hour’ on Monday morning

Group Photo – Nassau Village Walkabout.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Representatives of the Community Affairs Division of the Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, along with Nassau Village Community Centre met in Nassau Village to conduct a walk-about throughout the area on Wednesday morning, February 26, 2025.

The aim of the walkabout was to invite residents of the area to the launch of a ‘Nassau Village Community Hour’ programme on Monday, March 3, 2025 beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Pictured in the group photo are organizers, from left: Patricka Demerette, Community Affairs Division, Ministry of Social Services; Christophe Mitchell, Centre Manager, Nassau Village Community Centre; Lisa Bowleg, Officer in Charge, Community Affairs Division, Ministry of Social Services; Niosche Bourne, Community Affairs Division, Ministry of Social Services; and Verline Mackey, Publicist. (BIS Photos/Mark Ford)