Prime Minister Davis pays last respects at the Lie-in-State of the late Vernon J. Symonette, CMG

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis signs the Book of Condolence and pays respects to the family of the late Vernon J. Symonette, CMG, former Cabinet Minister, Speaker of the House of Assembly, and Parliamentarian at the House of Assembly lie-in-state on Thursday morning, July 28, 2022.

The Official Funeral Service for Mr. Symonette will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Zion Baptist Church, and will be broadcast live via the ZNS radio network, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Great Inagua. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)

Prime Minister Davis Q.C. greets the family of Mr Vernon Symonette.