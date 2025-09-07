Prime Minister Davis to Attend Second Africa-CARICOM Summit and Africa Climate Summit 2

Nassau, The Bahamas – Prime Minister Philip Edward Davis KC, MP, will travel to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to participate in the Second Africa-CARICOM Summit and the Africa Climate Summit 2 (ACS2) taking place September 7–10, 2025.

This year’s Africa-CARICOM Summit will be held under the theme “Transcontinental Partnership in Pursuit of Reparatory Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations.” The gathering reflects the shared commitment of both regions to deepen cooperation under the African Union–CARICOM Memorandum of Understanding, which calls for closer political, economic, and cultural ties.

The Summit will bring together Heads of State and Government from Africa and the Caribbean alongside key global financial leaders, including representatives from the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, African Development Bank, Caribbean Development Bank, and Afreximbank. Their participation underscores the importance of advancing financial, trade, and development cooperation between the two regions.

Prime Minister Davis will also represent The Bahamas at the Opening Ceremony of Africa Climate Summit 2 (ACS2), recognized as the continent’s leading forum on climate issues. The 2025 edition is organized under the theme “Accelerating Global Climate Solutions and Financing for Africa’s Resilient and Green Development.” ACS2 is expected to highlight innovative financing mechanisms and cross-regional partnerships to address the urgent challenges of climate resilience and sustainable growth.

Deputy Prime Minister the Hon. I. Chester Cooper will serve as Acting Prime Minister during Prime Minister Davis’s official travel. The Prime Minister is scheduled to return to The Bahamas on September 10, 2025.