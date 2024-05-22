Princess Margaret Hospital Blood Bank Relocation – Blessing Ceremony & Ribbon Cutting

Prayer by Rev. Stephen Duncombe, Chaplain of Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Princess Margaret Hospital and Public Hospitals Authority on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 commissioned a new, relocated Blood Bank facility at First Terrace, Centreville, Nassau, designed to better accommodate Blood Bank needs.

Minister of Health and Wellness, the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville and Managing Director of the Public Hospitals Authority Aubynette Rolle addressed the Blessing Ceremony and Ribbon Cutting.

Minister Darville said the event marked a significant milestone in the ongoing commitment to patient-centered reforms and improvements to services across public hospitals. Relocating the Blood Bank to First Terrace, Collins Avenue provided enhanced accessibility and convenience for the generous blood donors.

Of note, in June, the Ministry of Health & Wellness, in collaboration with the Public Hospitals Authority, will join stakeholders across the country in a National Blood Drive in observance of International Blood Donor Day.

The building was previously occupied by the National Emergency Medical Services prior to the commissioning of their new headquarters in Monument Park. It has since undergone complete refurbishment to accommodate the PMH Blood Bank and its dedicated staff. It has been made fully accessible for the handicapped, including its public restrooms — ensuring that all individuals, regardless of mobility, can comfortably access its services.

With refurbishment, the facility, located near Princess Margaret Hospital, boasts a dedicated waiting area and registration area, refurbished donor screening room, dedicated work and lab areas, four offices, amenities for staff, and a large outdoor area at the front and rear with a well-maintained garden.

The enhancements create an inviting and efficient environment for both donors and staff.

Minister Darville commended the hard work and dedication of the PMH Facilities Management team, the Blood Bank team, and the many others involved in this project, advancing the mission to provide the highest quality of care.

Reverend Stephen Duncombe, chaplain of Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre, blessed the new Blood Bank facility.

