RBDF officer plead guilty after not renewing his gun permit since 2013

NASSAU| A defence force officer has admitted to breaking the law by failing to renew his shotgun license for more than a decade.

Kareem Rolle was arrested when police officers carried out a search warrant at his Trinidad Avenue home on July 5 and seized his shotgun and five shells.

Rolle hasn’t renewed his shotgun and ammunition permit since 2013.

Rolle pleaded guilty to possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition at his arraignment before Senior Magistrate Raquel Whymms.

She ordered him to pay the outstanding licensing fees. If he doesn’t, he will gave to pay a $2,000 fine to avoid spending a year in prison.

Meanwhile, Rolle’s housemate Deangelo Russell pleaded guilty to having 3.2 pounds of marijuana with intent to supply.

He has to pay a fine of $6,400 to avoid spending 18 months in prison.

Russell was ordered to pay half of the fine before his release from custody.

The balance is due on August 10.