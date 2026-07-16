Cynthia Neely passes at 90

Cynthia Neely, 90

NASSAU| Cynthia Neely, age 90 of Sanford Drive and formerly of Bimini, Bahamas died at Doctors Hospital on Saturday 11th July 2026.

She is survived by her daughters: Sonya Neely Smith and Thallise Neely; sons: Raynor, Antoine (Abigail) and Trevaughn (Cherelle) Neely; sisters: Phyllis Alexander, Joan Davis, Agnes Johnson and Rita Moxey; brothers: Pastor Alvin Sr. and Andrew Davis and Wellington Bain; granddaughter: Richea Smith; great grandchildren: Christen and Rhainne Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Mrs Neely will be laid to rest on Tuesday 21st July, 2026 at St Francis Xavier Cathedral West Street at 10am.

May she rest in peace.