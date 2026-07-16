Property of COP caught fire!

NASSAU| Police responded to a structural fire at a Central New Providence property owned by the Commissioner of Police, Shanta Knowles, early Thursday morning.

The report reads:

“According to the initial report, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Fire Services were alerted to the incident and responded promptly to the scene, where they met a seven (7) room single-story stone structure engulfed in flames.”

“The fire was brought under control and eventually extinguished, resulting in the southern bedroom being destroyed while the remaining structure sustained heat, smoke and water damage.”

“The occupants did not sustain any injuries, and investigators so far suspect an electrical short circuit caused the fire…”