WSC Brings In 50th Anniversary In Grand Style

Nassau, The Bahamas: The Water and Sewerage Corporation sealed its legacy for generations to come on Tuesday night, installing a time capsule as part of its golden jubilee celebrations, preserving five decades of nation-building while casting a bold vision for the future.

The dynamic celebrations held at the Corporation’s University Drive headquarters were celebratory from start to finish.

In attendance was Governor General Dame Cynthia Pratt, along with Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Science and Technology Hon. Chester Cooper, Minister of Energy, Utilities and Aviation Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis, cabinet ministers, senators, stakeholders, executive board members, executives, management and staff of the Corporation.

During his keynote address, Acting Prime Minister Cooper lauded the Corporation for its dedication to providing excellent water and sewerage services to The Bahamas.

“Today, the Water and Sewerage Corporation is unequivocally the water supplier of choice for the people of The Bahamas supplying water through World Health Organization (WHO) standards. You’ve been an entity that has been transformational and it is good to take a moment to appreciate that transformation that has taken place over the many decades. Much of what the corporation does is easy to take for granted because when it works as it should, water just flows from the tap in everyday life,” he said.

“The countries that will succeed in the decades ahead will be those that understand that water is a strategic national asset worthy of protection. This government understands that. That understanding is reflected throughout our Blueprint for Progress. Water is woven into our national development agenda. From housing and healthcare to agriculture, tourism, education, energy, climate resilience, digital transformation and Family Island development, reliable water and sanitation underpin almost every national priority.

“Indeed, nearly three-quarters of the commitments contained within the Government’s Blueprint for Progress are either directly or indirectly supported by sustainable water management. That is why the Water and Sewerage Corporation is not simply another public corporation. It is a strategic national partner in delivering the government’s vision for a stronger, more resilient and more prosperous Bahamas.”

Minister Coleby-Davis reflected on present plans for the corporation and the enhancement of water security. “As we chart the course for the next 50 years, we are guided by a five-year forward-looking business plan, that is fully endorsed, approved, and supported by the Cabinet of The Bahamas, which emphasizes responsible growth, the expansion of revenue streams, greater operational efficiency, and the reduction of operating costs. These strategic priorities are supported through strong partnerships with regional and international development institutions that share our vision for a more resilient Bahamas,” she said.

The Minister also mentioned multi-million-dollar investments meant to improve water security. “This year, we reached another significant milestone with the approval of funding from the Caribbean Development Bank and the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to strengthen the sustainable management of our precious water resources. Funding for the initiative totals over $65.2 million, comprising a GCF grant of $37.5 million, a GCF concessional loan of over $12.5 million, a CDB loan of over $12.5 million and an in-kind contribution of over $2.6 million from The Corporation. This is a first ever national loan of its kind,” she said.

“These investments will enhance our ability to protect freshwater supplies, modernize water resource management, and build resilience against the growing impacts of climate change. They represent far more than financial support—they are a vote of confidence in the Corporation’s vision and in The Bahamas’ commitment to safeguarding one of our nation’s most precious resources for generations to come.”

WSC Executive Chairman Trajean Jadorette expressed gratitude to the past and present staff of the Corporation. “To every employee – past and present I thank you. To those who worked through hurricanes and droughts. To those who repaired broken mains in the middle of the night. To those who monitored treatment plants around the clock. To our engineers, laboratory technicians, operators, customer service representatives, finance professionals, administrative teams, field crews and support staff – thank you. You are the heartbeat of this corporation” he said.

“Because of your dedication, millions of gallons of safe water reach homes and businesses every single day. Because of your commitment, communities continue to grow. Because of your service, our nation continues to flourish.”

The time capsule was filled with students’ letters about their vision for the corporation and water services in The Bahamas along with merchandise from the 50th year. The time capsule will be unsealed in 2051 during the Corporation’s diamond jubilee. To culminate the night, there was a junkanoo rush out by the One Family Junkanoo group and a dazzling display of fireworks.