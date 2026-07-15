Chief Investigator of Air Accidents Provides Update on Flamingo Air’s C-FLX fatal aircraft accident

Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AIAA) Press Conference to Update Media, July 14, 2026 at AIAA offices, LPIA.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Chief Investigator of Air Accidents, Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority of The Bahamas (AAIA), Kendall Dorsett, Jr., said preliminary information on Flamingo Air’s C-FLX fatal aircraft accident near Andros Airport on July 10, 2026 shows that the pilot in command of the aircraft descended out of approximately 1,000 feet at approximately 12:46 p.m. heading in a southerly direction.

“The aircraft continued its descent before radio contact was lost at 12:48 p.m.,” the Chief Investigator said during a press conference at a public briefing on the fatal crash at the AAIA’s offices, Lynden Pindling International Airport, on July 14, 2026.

There were nine passengers and one pilot on the flight.

Mr. Dorsett said the aircraft was destroyed by fire with nine occupants receiving fatal injuries and one occupant surviving the aftermath of the crash.

“The surviving occupant was able to evacuate the aircraft after the impact with terrain; however, he later succumbed to his injuries for a total of 10 fatalities.”

The Chief Investigator explained that on the scene, the landing gear was observed in an extended position, subsequently it appears the airplane was configured for landing prior to impact.

He said the investigative team was dispatched to Andros on the day of the accident and completed an onsite assessment between July 10-11, 2026; they also conducted an initial review of received air traffic control data, including flight plan information and ATC audio recordings.

The team also reviewed preliminary Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcasting (ADS-B) flight tracking data.

Mr. Dorsett said the team made contact with the family members of the accident victims and initiated coordination efforts with the aircraft State and Design Manufacturer (US), via the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) for their participation and the appointment of an Accredited Representative to the investigation, including the US Federal Aviation Administration to provide assistance.

He said the AAIA also initiated coordination efforts with the aircraft and engine manufacturers.

The Chief Investigator explained that some of the information to be reviewed during the safety investigation includes: air maintenance/airworthiness documentation; pilot records; Air Traffic Control records; weather information; witness statements; medical information; fuel uplift; and human factors.

He said the investigation will take place with strict adherence to the AAIA Act and Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation while also keeping the victims’ families abreast of the investigation.

Mr. Dorsett said the team will continue gathering and analyzing accident data. The aircraft and its engines will be transported to the US in coordination with the NTSB and the aircraft/engine manufacturer.

He said a preliminary report will be released within 30 days from the date of occurrence.

Mr. Dorsett explained that the report will only contain factual information. “No analysis, findings or conclusions are presented at that time.”

There will also be a final report within 12 months from the occurrence date.

The Chief Investigator said, “The Bahamas continues to ensure that it maintains its obligations as a Signatory State to the Convention on Civil Aviation which allows for public confidence in the accident investigation process.”

He noted that the AAIA is guided by the Standards and Recommended Practices of ICAO Annex 13, which is used by 193 countries.

“The Bahamas is one of only six Contracting States in the Americas where there is a functionally independent accident body separate from the State regulator.”

Mr. Dorsett said ICAO compliance scores for The Bahamas in the field of accident/incident investigation highlights the degree to which the State prioritizes its safety obligation.

He said the global score is 56.93 percent while The Bahamas scores 89.02 percent.

The Chief Investigator said the collaborative nature of aircraft accident investigation, which requires that the State of Design, the State of Manufacture as well as the State of Registry and State of the Operator are included, ensures that the investigation and final report for The Bahamas in the capacity of State of Occurrence, will always be subject to international input.