Darieo Hunter charged with killing businessman 42-year-old Jamaal Ferguson

Meanwhile Calvins Alain was found guilty in the attempted murder in 2022 of Jamaal Ferguson who he admitted to police he knew the former Baha Mar Casino Manager and businessman

Darieo Hunter 31, accused of murdering former Baha Mar Casino Manager and businessman Jamaal Ferguson 42.

NASSAU| A 31-year-old man is behind bars accused of killing a businessman during a burglary at his home.

Prosecutors say Darieo Hunter is responsible for the January 27, 2026 murder of 42-year-old Jamaal Ferguson.

Hunter was not required to enter pleas to charges of murder and burglary when he appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

Bail was denied and he returns to court on October 29th to receive voluntary bill of indictment papers.

Police found the former casino manager and businessman with multiple stab wounds when they went to his Daffodil Avenue home (On the Tonique Darling Highway) to conduct a welfare check.

Readers should recall how back in 2022 one Calvins Alain, then 24, was accused of robbing Jamaal Ferguson at gunpoint and shooting him after they went out for drinks on April 12, 2022.

In that incident Alain then torched the stolen Honda Civic that was left abandoned in a vacant lot. Ferguson survived that incident of multiple gunshot wounds from a man widely speculated he was in a sexual relationship with.

Alain, had denied the allegations at his trial but was later found guilty and convicted in September 2024 in a Supreme Court trial.

During Alain interview with Sergeant Angela Johnson, he admitted that he knew Ferguson.

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