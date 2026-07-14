39 FOREIGN NATIONALS CONVICTED; 34 DEPORTED

File Photo.

New Providence – Earlier today, five Haitian nationals — three males and one female — were convicted of Overstaying, and one male was convicted of Illegal Landing, in Magistrate’s Court No. 9 before Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans. All five pled guilty.

In Magistrate’s Court No. 6, before Magistrate Abigail Farrington, three Haitian males were convicted of Overstaying, also entering guilty pleas.

Last week, twenty-eight (28) Haitian nationals, one Jamaican, one Filipino, and one Colombian national appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Shaka Serville and Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly-Burrows, where they were convicted of Overstaying and Illegal Landing.

The individuals received fines ranging from $300.00 to $3,000.00 and custodial sentences ranging from one (1) month to eighteen (18) months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. Upon payment of fines or completion of sentences, all were ordered to be turned over to the Department of Immigration for deportation.

Additionally, between July 5–12, the Department’s Deportation and Removal Units successfully executed deportation orders, resulting in the removal of thirty-four (34) foreign nationals to their respective home countries, as follows:

 24 Haitian (21 males, 3 females)

 4 Chinese males

 3 Dominican males

 1 Moldovan male

 1 Romanian male

 1 Venezuelan male

The Department reminds all visitors and permit holders that it is an offence to remain in The Bahamas beyond the period permitted. Individuals may be subject to arrest, prosecution, and deportation. Members of the public are encouraged to report suspected immigration violations by contacting the Department’s hotline at 242-604-0249 or 242-604-0171/2.