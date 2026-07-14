Veteran educator stabbed multiple times inside her gated community home and left on Wulff Road near WHIMS Automotive Ltd to die back on Thursday June 4th, 2026

Jillian Rahming Pinder passed away on Monday July 13th from her injuries in that violent attack inside her gated home! WHO GAVE THE KILLERS ACCESS? MURDER-FOR-HIRE?

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is following another tragic story which is quiet in the press, that played out a day before Labor Day like a movie.

Today, police are putting the pieces together on a murder-for-hire homicide investigation which we now know has claimed the life of a veteran educator. And yinner heard it here first once again on Bahamas Press!

Dead today is educator Jillian Antoinette Rahming Pinder, (A GOOD ANGLICAN CHURCH WOMAN) who was stabbed by two men after arriving in her gated community home on June 4th, 2026.

The men threatened the woman claiming they were looking for someone (her boyfriend – (THAT WAS THEIR MADEUP STORY BY THE WAY), – and being confused she pleaded for her life. After beating her and stabbing her about the body and in the throat; clinging to life, the men then took her out the home into her vehicle drove Jillian out of the gated community and on the streets ending in the Wulff Road area where they left her inside the vehicle leaving her inside to die.

She survived though, struggling to gain access to the vehicle gears where her car crashed into a FORD F 150 truck. The driver of that truck then approached the distressed woman inside the car all to discover she was full with blood moving in and out of consciousness. That F150 truck driver then telephoned police. The police reported the incident to members of the press recording how the victim was discovered around 10am on Thursday June 4th miles from her home near Whims Automotive.

Jillian was in ICU since June 4th (the day before Labour Day) and eventually passed away this Monday July 13th from her injuries. Talk of her death and deadly attack was a big gossip inside and around the church and community circles, but nothing has come on who the suspect(s) in the MURDER FOR HIRE incident. BP ga whistle and let yinner point!

We at BP now understand police have questioned the suspects (BOTH KILLERS) behind the murder for hire plot, where they have revealed the entire chain of events to detectives. We believe it will not be long before a relative close to the victim (Jillian Antoinette Rahming Pinder) shall be charged and hauled before the courts for this wicked evil act of violence along with the hired killers.

We at BP though have some questions: Who invited the killers of Jillian Antoinette Rahming Pinder inside her gated community home? WHO?

Who gave the men access into the home where no alarms or triggers went off inside the gated residence?

What we really want to know is this? Who in the life of Jillian Antoinette Rahming Pinder wanted her dead? WHO? AND WHY?

Was their a coached love triangle which led to Jillian Antoinette Rahming Pinder becoming deceased? WE “JOE PUBLIC” wants to know!

Well, we can tell you, after the publishing of this explosive report on Bahamas Press today police will have more to say on this matter.

May the soul of Jillian Antoinette Rahming Pinder rest in peace!

We report yinner decide!