Mr David Knowles was laid to rest.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — A State-Recognized Funeral for David Alexander Knowles, Former Parliamentarian and Trade Unionist, was held at St. Matthew’s Anglican Church, on Friday morning, November 18, 2022.

The interment was at St. Matthew’s Cemetery. Canon Basil Tynes officiated. The Hon. Philip Davis, KC, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, delivered remarks. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)

Prime Minister Hon. Philip Brave Davis KC MP giving remarks.

Guards of Honour at Graveside.