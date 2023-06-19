Teen attempting to rob VIP Bay Street shot dead by police…

17-year-old Elron Johnson

Nassau| A 17-year-old juvenile male of Kemp Road is dead after he was shot by police during an attempted armed robbery on Thursday 15th June, 2023 at VIP Bay Street.

The thief has been identified as Elron Johnson.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 10:00 p.m.; two males, one of whom was armed with a firearm entered a business establishment on Deveaux and East Bay Streets and demanded the cash.

An off-duty officer who was a patron inside the establishment identified himself as a police and was immediately fired upon by the suspect which resulted in an exchange of gunshots and the suspect being shot and his firearm confiscated.

The suspect was transported to hospital via EMS personnel where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after 11:00 p.m.

Police are aggressively in search of the second male involved in this incident. Investigations