THE BAHA MAR RESORT FOUNDATION DONATES MORE THAN $30,000 TO BAHAMAS NATIONAL TRUST FOLLOWING LAUNCH OF THE SPECIAL EDITION FLAMINGO SILVER COIN

(NASSAU, The Bahamas, March 12, 2024) – Following the launch of the 2024 $10 Silver Proof Flamingo non-circulating numismatic coin earlier this month, Baha Mar is thrilled to share that proceeds of the coin totaled over $32,370, which was donated to the Bahamas National Trust on behalf of The Baha Mar Resort Foundation. Created to benefit the resort’s deep commitment to supporting habitat protection for The Bahamas national bird, the flamingo, the Silver Proof Flamingo Coin was built in partnership with The Bahamas National Trust and The Central Bank of The Bahamas, and is the first of a five-year series, proudly displaying the West Indian Flamingo, a national symbol of growth and development for The Bahamas.

Proudly gifted on March 1, Baha Mar representatives Robert Sands, SVP of Government & Community Relations, and Melvern Williamson Baha Mar Resort Foundation Manager presented Lakeshia Anderson Rolle Executive Director from the Bahamas National Trust with a custom check. The proceeds raised will be used for the protection and management of the West Indian Flamingo through Baha Mar’s ongoing partnership with the Bahamas National Trust Program, which includes robust educational initiatives, impactful scientific research, and award-winning national park management in support of the growth and development of the protection of flamingo habitats, and elevated level of appreciation for the National Bird.

“We’re overwhelmed by the demand and interest from the launch of the $10 Silver Proof Flamingo Coin, and couldn’t be more honored to invest the proceeds to an organization near and dear to Baha Mar, the Bahamas National Trust. We look forward to our continued partnership to support conservation initiatives, and support the growth and development of the protection of flamingo habitats,” said Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar.