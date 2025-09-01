The Bahamas Customs & Excise Department Inducts 92 Trainees Into Six-Month Programme

Minister of Economic Affairs, Senator the Hon. Michael Halkitis, delivering the keynote address at the induction ceremony for 92 new trainees at the Bahamas Customs and Excise Department on Monday, at the agency’s headquarters on University Drive on September 1. (BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna)

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Bahamas Customs & Excise Department has launched a six-month training programme for 92 participants. The opening ceremony was held at the department’s headquarters on University Drive, Monday, September 1, 2025.

The new cohort includes 74 recruits, 12 public servants undergoing reclassification, and six customs guards. Over the next six months, they will receive training in a wide range of areas critical to the sector, including the Customs Act, the Tariff Act, and the Excise Act. Participants will also be trained in contraband detection, focusing on arms, ammunition, and illegal drugs, as well as cross-trained in areas relating to agriculture, immigration, and tourism.

Among those in attendance were the Minister of Economic Affairs, Senator the Hon. Michael Halkitis; Financial Secretary, Simon Wilson; Permanent Secretary, Janice Miller; Comptroller of Customs, Ralph Munroe; Assistant Comptroller, Larry Bodie; Deputy Comptroller, Cloretta Gomez and Undersecretary at Bahamas Customs, Nicola Andrews. Amy McKenzie, Cashier at Bahamas Customs, served as Mistress of Ceremonies.

Minister Halkitis welcomed the trainees, urging them to seize the opportunity, which not only opens the door to careers in Customs but also to wider opportunities within the Public Service.

“You have been selected from a long list of hundreds of applicants, so embrace this opportunity to serve your country,” he said. “Remember, one of the requirements was a reference letter from a teacher, mentor, pastor, or relative. These individuals put their reputations on the line for you—please do not let them down.”

Financial Secretary Simon Wilson noted that while Customs has undergone a major expansion in recent years, additional manpower is still needed.

“Revenue collection is not limited to New Providence,” he said. “This training is a first step toward ensuring we have the resources to effectively cover the entire country.”

Comptroller of Customs Ralph Munroe encouraged the group to maintain high standards.

“Our goal is to be good stewards of the Bahamian people. It is important that you use your knowledge ethically and responsibly in service to the nation.”

Customs duties account for more than 50 per cent of government revenues, with significant collections not only at the Lynden Pindling International Airport but also from sources such as fuel taxes on gasoline, diesel, and propane. The Bahamas Customs & Excise Department also collects revenues and carries out duties on behalf of other government agencies, with officers often assisting in immigration matters on remote islands.