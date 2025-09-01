Supreme Court records sworn affidavit of Police Officer who exposed the secret love affair a husband who once was hired by National Insurance!

Details in Family Court Matter expose explicit sexual encounters between a Police Officer and a Prominent Businessman now in a divorce!

Love Affair between male police and businessman now in Supreme Court documents.

NASSAU| Very little has been said following that incident which unfolded in the Elizabeth Police Station involving a police officer who was detained in a cell and, following an incident, had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

Your only investigative media operations (BP) has now uncovered a plot to hide details of that incident where we believe a move was made to coerce the officer into withdrawing statements now filed in the the Supreme Court of the Bahamas.

In those statements comes the details of an intimate deep love affair between a prominent married man and the said police officer, who, by the way, was placed under arrest at the same precinct where he serves in the ROYAL BAHAMAS POLICE FORCE.

A few weeks ago the Commissioner of Police, having not been apprised of the full details of this investigation, suggested that the officer had an incident. Someone misled the COP!

But the documents we at BP have now read filed in the Supreme Court of the Bahamas clearly suggest a bold attempt by some powerful people to unalive the serving police officer.

The filed confessions have been filed in the Family Court Side on July 21st, 2025 (over the summer).

The affidavit exposes explicit sexual meetups, money transfers, in rooms, high class hotels, and a sexual encounter between the police officer and the husband parkup in a church yard on Shirley Street where the husband serves as a BIGTIME CHURCH Official. WHAT IS DIS?!

Now the BP editorial team debated heavily on the explicit nature of the documents and questioned whether we should publish all the details (ESPECIALLY THE PART WITH DA SEX NEAR THE GRAVEYARD AND IN THE CHURCH PARKING LOT!), But after reading and examining the detention of the police officer; which went against all the standards and protocols of the RBPF, we were left with no choice but to rollout and expose the levels WICKEDNESS will climb to in this small country.

Added to this deep and serious scandal the police officer is a member of the hottest churches on New Providence. While his businessman lover serves on an “establish church finance board”. WELL WHAT IS THIS?

This series set to be released by BP, we promise yinner, will put NETFLIX and perhaps all of Hollywood out of business.

KEEP READING BP – cause this one ga be hot!