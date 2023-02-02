The Bahamas prepares to host CARICOM, February 15-17, 2023

NASSAU, The Bahamas– Representatives from across government sectors Thursday (February 2) concluded the two-day Training and Information Sharing Workshop held at the Paul H. Farquharson Centre, Police Headquarters, East Street, ahead of the country’s hosting the 44th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). The two-day workshop was addressed by a number of Senior Government Officials led by Permanent Secretary, Mr. Creswell Sturrup, Chair of The Bahamas’ CARICOM Secretariat and Local Organizing Committee, and was facilitated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through its Protocol Division.

The 44th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government will take place February 15-17 in New Providence. Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis, KC, serves as CARICOM Chair.

The Workshop provided participants with the opportunity to share information on a number of matters ranging from security to transportation, logistics, protocol and liaison, and media and communication.

The 44th Regular Meeting will be held in-country as The Bahamas prepares to celebrate two key dates in history within days of each other. The country will attain its 40th year as a Member State of the Caribbean Community (but not the Common/Single Market) on July 4, 2023, and will celebrate its 50th Anniversary of Independence, July 10, 2023.