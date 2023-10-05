The Government Announces Its Agenda in Relation to the Country’s National Security

The Guard of Honour, on October 4, 2023, during the Opening of Parliament, held in Downtown Nassau.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — In strengthening its focus on the country’s National Security, her Government is concerned to ensure that the nation’s borders are well-defended, Governor General Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt said during her Speech from the Throne on October 4, 2023.

This focus on national security also includes the nation’s disposition to having positive relations with neighbouring states in CARICOM and all those with whom The Bahamas enjoys friendly relations; the determination to regulate the flow of migrants into the country; arresting and reducing the incidence of crime; and ensuring the long-term sustainability of territory by making the nation more resilient to the negative impacts of climate change, Her Excellency said during the Opening of the Parliament, in Rawson Square.

Her Excellency said, “In respect of our armed forces, amendments will be proposed to the Defence Force Act and Regulations. These modernizing measures will help to continue to preserve discipline and good order in the Defence Force.”

Her Excellency added that a Royal Bahamas Defence Force Cadets Bill will also be proposed to allow the current Royal Bahamas Defence Force Rangers to become a legislated youth arm of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

In respect of the country’s relationships with other nations, Her Excellency said, her Government will continue to ensure that foreign policy objectives align and support national priorities on climate change, food security, human rights and development, irregular migration, and other cross-border criminal activities.

“Our diplomacy will also focus on trade and investment, public health and disaster preparedness.”

She said her Government is greatly affected by the high volume of irregular migrants, who travel to the country’s shores.

“While we understand the plight of these persons, who are seeking refuge for a better life, The Bahamas cannot sustain the overwhelming numbers of persons. We will, therefore, continue to protect our borders.

“My Government will introduce a Bill to amend the Immigration Act to make new provisions and to be more responsive to the present realities of our immigration circumstances.”

Her Excellency also noted that regulations will be introduced to govern the procedures at the Detention Centre, to ensure that it is operating optimally and in conformity with international best practices.

“The incidence of crime and the fear of crime, continue to blight the lives of many of our people. Therefore, My Government will introduce a compendium of measures to underpin its strategies in Prevention, Detection, Prosecution, Punishment and Rehabilitation.”

Her Excellency said several reforms will be put forward during the current legislative session.

“These include a National Security Council Bill, a National Intelligence Bill, and The Conditional Release of Offenders Bill.

“Anti-gang legislation will be brought to Parliament that will provide for stiffer penalties and prison terms for members of, and acts of, criminal institutions and organizations.

“Amendments are proposed to the Firearms Act which will require safety training for everyone licensed to possess a firearm.”

Her Excellency said an amendment will be proposed to the Supreme Court Act to expand the number of Supreme Court Justices by five, in order to expedite and clear the backlog of cases.

“A new Court Services Bill will empower the judiciary to operate autonomously, by taking away oversight by the central government, thereby removing the bottleneck caused by the current system and providing further judicial independence.

Her Excellency added that her Government will introduce legislation to combat Cyber Crime and a new Data Protection Act will also be proposed.

Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt inspects the Guard of Honour, on October 4, 2023, during the Opening of Parliament, held in Downtown Nassau.

Among those escorting her include Chief Justice of The Bahamas, Sir Ian Winder Kt.; Provost Marshal and Royal Bahamas Police Force Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander; and Commander of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Commodore Dr. Raymond King. (BIS Photos/Eric Rose)