THREE STABBED, ONE SHOT – CORRECTIONS OFFICER DIES AFTER VIOLENT ATTACK OUTSIDE THE Prince Hall Lodge

PRISON OFFICER 22-YEAR-OLD CLEVON JOHNSON stabbed to death in a brawl…

PRISON OFFICER CLEVON JOHNSON IS HOMICIDE VICTIM #71 OUTSIDE THE PRINCE HALL LODGE CLUB ON BAILLOU HILL ROAD NORTH.

NASSAU| A violent altercation at a business establishment on Blue Hill Road early Wednesday morning has left one man dead and several others injured. According to police, three men were stabbed and a fourth was shot during the incident. All four were transported to hospital for treatment.

Tragically, 22-year-old Clevon Johnson, a young man from Lower Bogue, North Eleuthera, and an employee of the Bahamas Department of Corrections, did not survive his injuries. Johnson was among the stabbing victims and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The news has devastated the North Eleuthera community, where residents describe Johnson as a hardworking, respectful, and ambitious young man. Heartbroken friends, colleagues, and relatives have taken to social media to express condolences and share memories, reflecting the deep pain felt across the island.

Police have not released the name of the business or details on what led to the violent confrontation. Investigations are continuing, and officers are urging anyone with information to come forward.

This is a developing story .

