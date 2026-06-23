TWO SHOT, ONE DEAD IN DUNDAS TOWN ABACO SHOOTING – Homicide count now at 30

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ABACO| Police in Abaco are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the early hours of Monday, June 22nd, 2026, in Dundas Town, resulting in the death of a 32-year-old man and injuries to another male.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 1:30 a.m., police received an anonymous call reporting that a male had been shot on Bottle Drive near a business establishment and required medical assistance. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel and police officers were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a white Honda vehicle that had crashed into bushes along the southern side of Forest Drive. Inside the vehicle was an unresponsive male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the abdomen. EMS personnel transported the victim to the Marsh Harbour Clinic for treatment; however, despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by a local physician at approximately 2:38 a.m.

While at the clinic, investigators interviewed a 20-year-old male who had sustained a gunshot while leaving a business establishment and heading toward his vehicle when he heard gunshots and felt

pain in his shoulder. He was unable to describe the suspect or suspects. He remains in stable condition and is expected to be airlifted to New Providence for further medical treatment.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the deceased had exited a business establishment and entered his vehicle. As he was reversing, he was approached by two males who opened fire, discharging multiple shots in his direction.

The suspects subsequently fled the area on foot in a northerly direction.