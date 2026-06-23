80-YEAR-OLD U.S. TOURIST DIES WHILE SWIMMING OFF OCEAN CAY

Alice Town Bimini

BIMINI| Police in Bimini have launched an investigation into the sudden death of an 80-year-old United States citizen who died while in the waters off Ocean Cay on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

According to police, shortly after 10:00 a.m., officers stationed at Ocean Cay were alerted that a man had been found unresponsive in the South Beach area and was being transported to a nearby cruise ship for emergency medical treatment. Police and members of the Ocean Cay Rescue Team responded and met medical personnel who were administering CPR.

Despite extensive life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at 11:03 a.m. His wife told investigators that he had been swimming when lifeguards retrieved him from the water and began CPR. A preliminary examination revealed no visible signs of injury or trauma.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death as investigations continue.