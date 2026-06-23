POLICE IN A ABACO  INVESTIGATES ALLEGED DROWNING OF A 64- YEAR – OLD AMERICAN MAN 

ABACO| Police are investigating the sudden death of a 64-year-old United States citizen following an alleged drowning incident in the Sandy Cay area of Abaco on Monday, June 22nd, 2026.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 12:30 p.m., officers in Hope Town were alerted by personnel from Hope Town Fire Rescue that an unresponsive male had been found in the water and was being transported to Marsh Harbour for medical attention.

Responding officers later located the unresponsive male aboard a white-and-blue 19-foot vessel at the Crossing Ferry Dock in Marsh Harbour.

He was subsequently transported to the Marsh Harbour Healthcare Centre, where he was examined by a physician and pronounced dead at 3:10 p.m.

The initial investigation revealed that the deceased had been snorkelling with his wife and another couple when he was reportedly caught in a strong current that carried him away from the group.

The current reportedly swept him in the opposite direction, causing the group to lose sight of him. The individuals were later assisted onto the vessel. A short time afterwards, the male was found unresponsive in the water, recovered by persons aboard the vessel, and transported to the Marsh Harbour Healthcare Centre for treatment.

At this stage of the investigation, foul play is not suspected. However, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.