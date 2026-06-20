Operating Theatre Flooring Restoration Works at Princess Margaret Hospital

Statement: The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) wishes to advise the public that preparatory work is currently underway to facilitate extensive renovations to the flooring within the Operating Theatre at the Princess Margaret Hospital. These renovations are expected to commence next week as part of the Authority’s ongoing commitment to improving the safety, functionality, and quality of its surgical facilities.

As part of these preparations, only a portion of the operating theatres are presently available for elective cases.

Consequently, surgical services have been prioritized to accommodate emergency and urgent cases while the Authority works with clinical teams and partners to reschedule elective procedures.

The PHA recognizes that these temporary adjustments will cause interim inconveniences for some patients and their families. We sincerely apologize for any disruption caused and appreciate the public’s patience and understanding during this essential improvement project.

Every effort is being made to minimize the impact on patient care, and affected patients will be contacted regarding the rescheduling of their procedures. The

Authority remains committed to restoring full operating theatre capacity as quickly and safely as possible upon completion of the renovations.

Regular updates will be provided as the renovations progress.

Public Hospitals Authority

corpcommunications@phabahamas.org 1.242.502.322