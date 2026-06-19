Why is the Media and FNM Obsessed with the PLP?

Dear BP.

The 2026 general elections are over, and the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) won 33 seats. I know it, you know it, the entire Bahamas knows it, but there is a group of people who can’t be bothered with this reality. This group of narcissists live in a world of their own, a world fashioned by a historical hatred of the PLP and all of its works. A world fashioned by endless editorials and biased newspaper and TV articles intended not to inform and educate, but rather to confuse the gullible and sow confusion in our Bahamas and provide an echo chamber for the rage merchants.TV pundits are desperate for clicks, followers, and relevance, and they entertain some of the stupidest, most outrageous, and ill-informed guests who, quite frankly, need to have their heads examined.

This group displays narcissistic symptoms, and to understand why, whether in parliament or polluting the airwaves, they behave as they do, we need to examine the research of some of the world’s leading psychologists. To be clear, all humans have a bit of narcissism in them; that’s how we protect our egos and self-image. However, I draw the line at what psychoanalysts refer to as narcissistic obsession, and there is a lot of it around.

So, what’s going on with the media and its sponsor, the FNM? Why is it that an entire 2026 budget debate was hijacked by deluded people who did not contribute to the debate, but used their time to attack Madam Speaker and smear the PLP? And why has the media assiduously avoided any mention of a luxury yacht owned by a ratified FNM candidate loaded with 200 kilograms of cocaine, allegedly headed to the United States to kill, poison and damage the mental health of American citizens? How do the practitioners of client journalism explain this obvious oversight? That’s a rhetorical question, of course.

You see, there is a group of Bahamians who, from generation to generation, have, through false narratives and inflated senses of self-worth and importance, fooled themselves into believing that they were all that. Then comes the PLP, which, through hard work and against all predictions, has created a beautiful progressive country with opportunities for all, not a small group of privileged people and their spawn. What we witnessed during the disgraceful FNM parliamentary performance was the direct consequence of how people who have spent their lives inflating their self-image and sense of importance behave when they lose an election.

The FNM lost and, if rumours are correct, had even distributed a proposed list of cabinet posts and board chairmanships. But the PLP now possess what the FNM believed should have been theirs, and according to Roy Balmeister of Florida State University, their reaction would be hostility, rage and aggression rather than self-reflection, and they will strive with the aid of their media flunkies to create false narratives and destroy or discredit the PLP’s success. This is why important issues like lower electricity bills in Freeport, as promised by the PLP, have not yet graced the pages of a supine, discredited press.

But we have seen this strategy before; they tried it on the late Sir Lynden Pindling’s PLP government, where the opposition shamelessly, in a fit of self-destructive and anti-Bahamian behaviour, almost destroyed our Bahamas. Now the inheritors of the anti-PLP virus are at it again; same crap, different bucket. What you may ask is the qualities and policies of the PLP that drive FNM adherents to near madness and which leave the FNM in a constant state of incandescent rage? What has the PLP developed over many years of struggle that the FNM try to discredit but secretly envies? The answer is party stability, clarity of purpose and an ethos which demands that all Bahamians be treated fairly and with respect.

Indeed, not since Sir Lynden has the PLP had a leader with similar traits, vision and abilities. I am writing to say that our current Prime Minister, Phillip E. Davis, is a traditional PLP, and this drives the opposition mad. The Prime Minister is everything that the Opposition Leader is not. Where the PM is calm, measured, thoughtful, knowledgeable, respectful and caring, the Opposition Leader is acerbic, dismissive, distant, non-empathetic, shallow and uncaring. After all, he is the guy who refused to appoint his Deputy leader to the Senate; scandalous. So, the apparent strategy of the FNM and its minions is to try to erase all signs of the PLP’s good governance, with the willing assistance of those ingrates in the labour unions. Psychologically, the FNM cannot deal with its many shortcomings, so it will, as usual, try to project them onto the PLP.

The obvious question at this point is, will the FNM lunacy and disrespectful behaviour ever stop? Will we have to bear their childish temper tantrums for this entire term? The realistic answer is that they will never stop trying to destroy something they cannot have and, at its current alarming rate of internal disintegration, may never have again. When FNM s look into a mirror, they cannot escape the image of their abject failures at everything they attempt. These failures are juxtaposed with the many PLP successes, with more to come. So, the PLP government and people of goodwill must accept that the FNM’s thirst for power and revenge will not be satisfied until the PLP has been destroyed. Forget about playing nice with them; they will always show their true nature, as many FNM public officers did during the recent election campaign, so hold tight, protect the party and PLP all the Way!

Sincerely,

Michael J. Brown