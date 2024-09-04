Waterboy Pintard calls in Iram Lewis following his protest against FREEPORT POWER!

LEWIS COULD BE FIRST FORCED OUT OF THE FNM!

Hon. Iram Lewis – Central Grand Bahama MP

Michael “Waterboy” Pintard

FREEPORT| FNM Leadership are now concerned with its sitting member of Parliament for Central Grand Bahama following his protest against big party donors The Grand Bahama Port Authority.

Last week Iram Lewis participated in a powerful demonstration against the Grand Bahama Power Company that saw stakeholders in the economy of the island protest a power rate increase on the people.

As a result, FNM Waterboy for the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) and Leader Michael Pintard called in Lewis, demanding he stop his protests against GBPA-supported Grand Bahama Power Company.

Waterboy has now placed his private and personal interest with the GBPA over the national interest and over defending his constituents in Marco City and residents across the island from such price hikes. WaterBoy Pintard must remember now that Marco City is no safe seat on Grand Bahama Island and was last held before him by a PLP.

Sources tell us Lewis is now branded a liability to the FNM because his protest exercises could put in jeopardy needed election backing for the FNM by the GBPA.

Bahamas Press has long reported that Iram Lewis, Adrian Gibson, Kwasi Thompson and former PM Hubert Minnis will all be axed from the FNM. And readers think we joking! But watch, wait and see!

What the remaining group will do with their futures behind Waterboy Pintard and Heartless Duane Sands is still to be seen.

We believe the group will all break away from Waterboy Pintard in a letter to the Governor General. But who knows? Perhaps they will stay in the backward party and be axed one by one at the Party’s nomination table.

We ga report yinner decide!