NASSAU| Police have arrested a 45-year-old woman after it is alleged that she stabbed multiple times another woman on West Street around 3pm Friday.

The 29-year-old woman had to be rushed to hospital as she suffered multiple cuts and “jooks” about her body.

It is still unclear if this incident was a domestic one, but the 29-year-old is listed in serious condition.

BP just reported how a newly police constable, who recently graduated from the Police Training College, allegedly stabbed three times his male lover following a “domestic dispute” last week.

SHANTON Bethel was charged on last week and released on a $6,000 bail for trying to kill his boy friend. He returns to court on December 19th.

