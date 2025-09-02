Words cannot express the pain and anger we feel 💔 – by bahamas humane society

A heavily pregnant dog was cruelly dumped and abandoned yesterday on the chapel on the hill by Tonique Williams-Darling Highway. She was left alone with just her blanket, terrified and confused. 😔 The weather and the thunderstorms ⛈️ yesterday were horrific too – who could do such a thing?

Our rescue team searched for her yesterday , but by the time we learned what happened, it was too late. This morning, the baark team were on the road and discovered the devastating truth: in her panic and fear from being abandoned she ran into traffic and was killed. 💔😢

Her life ended in tragedy, not because of an accident, but because of a heartless act of cruelty. She was dumped, betrayed, and left to die. This is an infuriating and sickening crime. 😡🚨

We will not let this go unanswered. Animal abandonment is illegal in The Bahamas and we are determined to find the person responsible. If you have any information—even the smallest detail—that could help us identify the individual who did this, please reach out to us or @baarkbahamas 📞

Help us get justice for her!

RIP Angel – you mattered and were loved by people who never met you! 💔