Superintendent Berneil Pinder, 51, charged before the courts in the Plantation shooting of American Cody Castillo

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NASSAU| OFFICER CHARGED: Superintendent Berneil Pinder, 51, appeared in the Magistrate’s Court Wednesday before Acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans to face a murder charge after the shooting death of an American male was caught on camera.

According to court documents, Pinder, while off duty on March 21, fatally shot Cody Castillo outside of ‘Da Plantation Bar and Grill’.

He was not required to enter a plea. He was denied bail and returns to court on July 23rd for the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment.