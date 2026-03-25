PM DAVIS backs Health Minister Dr. Darville

PM DAVIS: Dr. Michael Darville has spent his life caring for people, and he brings that same commitment to his role as Minister of Health and Wellness and Member of Parliament for Tall Pines.

Working with him, I know how seriously he takes the responsibility of strengthening our healthcare system and expanding access to care for Bahamians.

Under his leadership, we expanded primary care through NHI, increased prescription drug coverage for Bahamians living with chronic conditions, and are upgrading healthcare facilities so more people can get care closer to home.

We are making progress and building a healthcare system that works better for people.