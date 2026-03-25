TWO WOMEN ARRAIGNED AFTER VIRAL SOLDIER ROAD CONFRONTATION

Police in big punch-out with woman who fails to comply with arrest.

NASSAU, Bahamas — Two women, ages 30 and 37, were formally charged in the Magistrate’s Court today following a high-profile arrest on Soldier Road that has since become a focal point of public debate across social media.

The women appeared before the court to answer to a litany of charges stemming from an early-morning confrontation with law enforcement. According to police reports, the incident began shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Monday, March 23, when a uniformed officer attempted to conduct an arrest. What followed was a chaotic encounter captured on cell phone footage and shared widely online, showing a heated exchange between the civilians and the officer.

The prosecution has laid several charges against both women, reflecting the escalation of the roadside encounter:

Assaulting a Police Officer

Resisting Arrest and Obstruction

Disorderly Behaviour and Obscene Language

Threats of Harm and Damage

The viral footage, which has been viewed thousands of times, shows segments of the struggle that led to the “resisting” and “assault” charges. Police allege that the officer was obstructed while carrying out his lawful duties, while the defendants’ representatives have hinted at a defense centered on the nature of the initial stop.

The Soldier Road incident occurred during a period of heightened sensitivity regarding police-civilian interactions in New Providence. While the police have not released the specific reason for the initial attempt to arrest the women, they have emphasized that the legal process will now dictate the outcome.

Both women were granted bail under specific conditions and are expected to return to court at a later date for the commencement of their trial.