The move on Michael Pintard as FNM Leader has begun! Duane Sands behind the move!

Michael Pintard and Duane Sands

NASSAU| Duane Sands is getting ready to trip down the leadership of Michael Pintard and from what we know things are about to get extremely dangerous inside the opposition FNM.

Just this past Sunday Scrap Gang Team Michaela Barnett was chased from former PM Minnis Killarney Headquarters as they attempted to inspect the building. Boy that was something Sunday!

We can report Chairman Duane Sands, who locked deceased Dorian victims in trailers for over a year and refused to issue death certificates to families, is running far away from Elizabeth like a cat scared of water. He is set to take on the Long Island constituency, which has been promised to unstable Andre Rollins (the former Fort Charlotte MP).

Rollins, we understand, has gotten the support of former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham as the Long Island candidate. Sands, who today is now cussing PAPA, after being locked out of Killarney and St Annes by Pintard, will now fight his way into Long Island.

Sands interestingly announced a national convention to make changes to the constitution, but we believe a bigger move is afoot to move Pintard at the same conclave.

Meanwhile, BP is now learning Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright is running far away from St Barnabas like Christians flee sin after he abandoned the community for four years. St Barnabas has a strong caretaker MP in the Economic Minister Hon. Michael Halkitis aka The INCOMING MP FOR ST. BARNABAS!

Cartwright wants the new seat in the west set to be created in speculated boundary cuts recommended by the Boundaries Commission. But there is still a problem; between Michaela Barnett and Shanendon Cartwright one will face Minnis pending how the new Killarney is presented.

The FNM leadership will consider ZNS DJ Jamal Moss as the new St. Barnabas candidate. He will be added to the 24 Scrap Gang Pintard crew when the boundary changes are finalized. Moss needs his ZNS job and yinner know if he is ratified now he will kiss that broadcasting job goodbye.

Moss could return to his old Rubis(Texaco) job of pumping gas after his election defeat in St Barnabas.

But all we say is this: It ain’t long for Michael Pintard thanks to Duane Sands!

We report yinner decide!